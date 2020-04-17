Tokorangi Marae start drive-thru flu jab service

Te Tihi o Ruahine is one of many Māori organisations in the Manawatū region providing help and assistance to the Māori community during this rough time.

One of the initiatives they organised was free flu vaccinations which were held at Tokorangi Marae earlier this week.

This initiative was set up to encourage vulnerable Māori families in the Marton, Bulls, Field and Palmerston North area to get immunised.

Amiria Arapere (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou) says:

"There's a lot of different diseases going around in this world we live in, therefore yes the iwi should come and get their protection.

"It's easier for the iwi to come here, those who may have missed out on their vaccination last week."

While it's not a cure for COVID-19, Think Hauora Nurse Jane Mitchell says it's one way to keep well during this pandemic.

"Influenza is real and it does kill. So getting these vaccines as soon as we can deliver to our high needs population and our elderly Māori and Pacific are just hopefully going to make a difference when we come out of this COVID."

Bringing vaccinations to the marae was seen as an ideal platform to engage with Māori. Particularly those that do not actively seek vaccination or are unable to access a medical clinic.

Dee Rixon, Think Hauora nurse says, "It's about access, accessing services, it's about reducing barriers and cost-driving into town."

"It is for Māori to lead Māori," Arapere adds.

She also says while this lockdown is challenging for some, it’s also a wake-up call for others.

"The vaccinations will still be there. Whether or not they are the answer because some of our relations look to the forest, to the sea and to the land for their source of medicine as some vaccinations can't protect everything."

Using the Marae as a safe haven is something Dee Rixon hopes their organisation can carry on into the future.

"Māori is a top priority and I think it's the most amazing thing to come out to the marae to the people. I think it’s the best thing that we could be doing and I'm hoping we can continue this in the future," Rixon says.

Elders and those with underlying illnesses are encouraged to get their flu jabs to help keep well during this time.