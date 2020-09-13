Tokoroa clinic staff receive all clear to return to work after self-isolation

Photo/healthpoint.co.nz

Tokoroa Family Health clinic staff have been given the all-clear to return to work after completing two weeks of self-isolation and returning negative tests, Waikato DHB has said in a statement.

In late August, a healthcare worker tested positive for Covid-19. Waikato DHB’s Public Health Unit confirmed contact with a known positive case did not occur within the clinic, however, the site was closed for a deep clean and any staff or patients who may have had contact with the healthcare worker during the period of concern were required to self-isolate.

“The clinic had been operating using hygiene controls above what was required under alert level 2 and they responded immediately when a positive case was identified,” Dr Richard Vipond, Waikato DHB Medical Officer of Health, said in the statement.

The clinic continued to provide services to patients while staff were away, utilising telehealth solutions wherever possible with staff able to provide consultations remotely.

Tokoroa Hospital continues to offer drive-thru Covid-19 testing seven days a week from 10am to 3pm. Waikato DHB says anyone with cold or flu symptoms is urged to call their GP or Healthline (0800 358 5453) and seek a test.