Tokoroa man suffers serious assault

Police in Tokoroa are investigating a serious assault which occurred outside a residential address early Friday morning.

"Around 5am, the male victim was getting into his car on his driveway on Grace Crescent when a man approached him from behind and seriously assaulted him," police said.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition, however, police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The offender is unknown to the victim and police are working to determine the offender's identity.

"Further reassurance patrols are being conducted in the area following the assault, and police would like to remind locals to report any suspicious activity to us straight away."

Police are asking anyone with information which may help the investigation to contact them on 105.