Tokoroa patient tests positive for Covid-19

A patient at the Tokoroa Family Health practice has returned a positive Covid-19 test result.

In a statement, the practice said the National Hauora Coalition had last night received confirmation from Waikato DHB that a patient at the Tokoroa Family Health practice has returned a positive Covid-19 test result.

The patient is a close contact of an existing Covid-19 positive cluster from Auckland, a member of which travelled to Tokoroa and visited whānau there.

"We have been in touch with the practice and confirmed that all appropriate precautions were taken, with the patient swabbed in the red stream by staff in PPE. Staff worked late last night to test other close contacts at the direction of Public Health.

"The clinic is now closed for a deep clean with all staff swabbed and awaiting test results. Staff are continuing with telephone consultations in the meantime to minimise the disruption of healthcare provision to the community," the statement said.

"We continue to work closely with our partners at Waikato DHB and Ministry of Health to support the Tokoroa community."