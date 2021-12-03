Tomorrow People release new album

In this year full of disruption and uncertainty, there was always something to look forward to on the first Friday of every month – especially for fans of reggae music.

Wellington-based band Tomorrow people have thrilled Kiwis by cutting through the turmoil of Covid lockdown and restrictions with a new waiata on the first Friday of every month – culminating in a brand new album, being released today, a feat that lead-vocalist Te Aranga Savage says was not the easiest.

“It’s been a big year for us, lots of challenges, ups and downs but we are happy that it’s gone well today.”

The new album is appropriately titled 21 and contains 11 of the ‘first Friday’ tracks, three brand new songs, and two bonus te reo waiata.

“That meant the world to me, to be able to sing in my own native tongue as I was brought up in Te Ao Māori, so it was so special to me!”

Savage says that they hope to be able to perform live in the near future, with their best bet being Onelove in Tauranga Moana early next year.