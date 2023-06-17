Tone6 releases new waiata about the power of prayer

Tone6, a group of six young singers, who first met at the SaintzUp Performing Arts School, has released a new song called Close your eyes.

The group has become a bit of an online sensation, performing with New Zealand music royalty.

It has become known for its members' exceptional vocals, harmonies and strong messages.

Vocalist Selevasio Tu’ima (Tonga) says, “People brought up the idea and then we all came together, had a discussion and then came up with the name Tone6.”

Tu'ima says the music video portrays people in their community who give them hope despite their challenges.

“It talks about challenges that everyone goes through on a day-to-day basis. It touches on poverty; it touches on drugs and alcohol. With our platform we aim to put out a positive inspiration throughout our music and the song talks about positive ways to cope with these things, and it really touches on the power of prayer.”

At just 12 years old, Tu'ima says that SaintzUp Performing Art School and the guidance of Nainz Tupa'i from Adeaze gave him a lot of confidence.

“I guess coming through the school it definitely gave us that confidence because its motto is to inspire, empower and encourage young people through the performing arts so coming through there definitely helped us to come out of the shell a bit more.”

“We definitely come to the table with a lot of ideas but at the end of the day Nainz has been our guidance figure and our mentor and our father figure in the industry as well as our songwriting process.”