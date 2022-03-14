Tonga's PM tests positive for Covid-19

Source / Siaosi Sovaleni Facebook

Tonga's prime minister Siaosi Sovaleni has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Sovaleni said he had tested negative earlier in the week but was now positive.

A spokesperson for the prime minister's office says Sovaleni has mild symptoms and is isolating at home with members of his immediate family.

"We are fine and isolating at home," Sovaleni, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, wrote on social media.

The spokesperson says Sovaleni is working from home and that his principal priorities continue to be the recovery from the volcanic eruption and tsunami and managing the Kingdom's Covid-19 outbreak.

"The Hon. Prime Minister encourages all Tongans to be vaccinated and boosted, and to remain vigilant in observing the Covid-19 prevention measures and practices."

Tonga has had more than 900 Covid-19 cases since their outbreak began in February.