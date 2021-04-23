Tonight's Chiefs and Hurricanes game to honour Anzac traditions

The opening Super Rugby Aotearoa game of round nine between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes tonight will feature the traditional reading of The Ode in te reo Māori and English.

Then the playing of the Last Post will fill up the FMG Stadium in Hamilton ahead of the game, followed by a moment's silence, and The Reveille to mark Anzac Day this weekend.

The Crusaders and the Blues will follow suit at their game in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand Rugby general manager professional rugby Chris Lendrum said it was important to acknowledge the sacrifice of the original ANZAC Corps as well as present-day servicemen and women who keep New Zealand communities safe.



“Although the years pass, we never forget the 13 All Blacks and 150 first-class rugby players who made the ultimate sacrifice and it means a lot for our players to have the chance to honour and remember them every year," he said.



“This year Covid-19 has provided a reminder of how precious our freedoms are and the importance of those who serve and sacrifice for our communities on a daily basis. It’s worth pausing to acknowledge these current heroes as well as those of the past.”

The Chiefs will be hoping for another huge crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato as they continue their push towards the competition final.

The Waikato side has had a four-game winning streak, which started against the Hurricanes in round four in Wellington.