Too few Auckland Māori vaccinated - Dr Rawiri Jansen

As Wellington awaits crucial test results from close contacts of the visitor from Sydney, who was infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, New Zealand’s vaccination programme is coming under fire for how it affects Māori.

Dr Rawiri Jansen, co-leader of the National Māori Pandemic Group, says New Zealand is not doing well enough, especially for Māori, in its vaccination programme.

“From the numbers that I can see, some areas are doing quite ok. Whanganui is pushing hard and getting some good numbers. Northland has been pushing hard and getting good numbers.”

“In Auckland, I can see that only 8% of the vaccinations are Māori. I think that’s deeply concerning,” Jansen says.

With the suspected Delta variant entering the country via Wellington, moving the capital to Alert Level two was the right move.

However, he says the rest of the county needs to remain vigilant and speed up the vaccination delivery for Māori.

“I think we need to be at a heightened level of concern about getting the vaccination programme really ramped up and delivering to Māori because at the end of it we are the community that is most at risk of impact from Covid-19.”

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is considered to be the most contagious variant so far and, according to microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland, Dr Siouxsie Wiles, until countries take control of transmission there will continue to be further mutations.

“This is the problem with having uncontrolled transmission of the virus in so many countries around the world. It will continue to evolve and then we will see those variants that have an advantage,” Wiles says.

“This is why it’s so important that we’re working globally to get vaccines to everybody who needs them, not just here in New Zealand but all around the world. This is something that the world is really failing at.”

She says it is still too early to determine whether there is an outbreak in New Zealand. The coming days will reveal whether there is an outbreak.

“We have to be cautious and that’s why we really need to act like it’s the worst-case scenario, and then be very relieved if it’s not,” Wiles says.