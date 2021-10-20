Top Māori producers help create indigenous Canadian thriller about children forcibly adopted by the state

A Kiwi-Canadian film is among many as the New Zealand International Film Festival kicks off next week, in 12 cities and towns across Aotearoa.

Taika Waititi worked as an executive producer on Night Raiders, alongside other New Zealand producers Chelsea Winstanley and Ainsley Gardiner.

The sci-fi thriller follows a Cree (indigenous Canadian) mother Niska and daughter after a war left North America in the throes of military occupation. Children were forcibly adopted by the state, and brainwashed into becoming soldiers for the army.

Winstanley says the story follows Niska, who for the first 10 years of her daughter’s life, is on the run.

“When things get really tough she ends up handing her [daughter] over to the state. Children are owned by the state and trained for their military so once she has done that she realizes the error of her ways so she joins a band of vigilantes to try toget her daughter back and try and try to get a whole lot of other indigenous children back out of the state institution.”

Winstanley says there are themes in the film that are relevant to Māori.

“A lot of the relevance is in the themes of the stolen land, the stolen children, state interference in our lives and in our culture.”

There is one Māori actor in the film, Alex Tarrant, who played Leo, a diplomat’s son.

“He goes rogue and becomes one of the vigilantes supporting the Cree because he has access as a foreigner to the things that the indigenous people don’t have. So he has status and resource.”

Winstanley says the director, Danis Goulet, wanted to include Māori in the film and was inspired by Standing Rock and the ways in which Māori always turn up to support other indigenous cultures in their time of need.

“Wherever there are struggles around the world with indigenous peoples, almost always you’ll find a group of Māori who travel to support them, so that was part of the inspiration for including a Māori character in her story and to show the ways in which indigenous people support each other.”

Winstanley says she became involved in creating the film after building strong relationships with other indigenous filmmakers over the years.

“When Taika and I were baby filmmakers, and just travelling overseas to the Sundance Film Festival, we met a whole lot of other indigenous filmmakers from Canada, America and around the world,” she says.

They then created a global support network for indigenous filmmakers.

“You’ll see that we’ve all come into success alongside each other and supporting each other. So I think, because we’re all indigenous, we have those sorts of experiences, those shared experiences but also the ways in which we are able to support each other’s storytelling has been one of the best parts of being an indigenous filmmaker.”

The film will screen during the New Zealand international film in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin which runs from October 29 to November 14. The film will show in Auckland early next year.