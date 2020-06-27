Tornado rips through South Auckland suburb

A trampoline thrown about by the high winds in Papatoetoe, Auckland. Photo/File

A tornado has ripped through East Tāmaki in South Auckland this morning.

The tornado struck shortly before 9am.

Fire and emergency services report that there has been major structural damage to buildings, as well as cases of roofs being ripped off, trees uprooted and damage to industrial buildings, including one building which had its side ripped off.

Residents have described trampolines being thrown about by the force of the winds, and fences, gates and washing lines being ripped apart.

"It smashed through everything except our house and cars. Everyone’s safe but man scary!" one person posted on social media.

The MetService warned on Friday that there was a risk of tornadoes.