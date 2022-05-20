Tornados, strong winds cause havoc across North Island

Trees were uprooted in Levin by a tornado early Friday morning. photo/Terisa Ngobi - MP for Ōtaki

Auckland's Harbour Bridge has been closed, or partially closed twice today, as high winds reaching 95km/h were recorded on the main harbour crossing today.

It was closed completely around 10.00am, and was reopened shortly before 10.30am. Strong gusts at lunchtime saw NZTA close four lanes again. Two lanes in each direction remain open.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman suffered critical injuries when a tree in Cambridge fell trapping her beneath it.

Local residents reported seeing small tornados in the area around that time.

Fire and Emergency staff freed the woman shortly before 11am.

Earlier weather events

Taitoko-Levin residents awoke this morning to fallen power lines, trees ripped out and damaged buildings after a tornado ripped through the town at 6.30am.

Muaupoko Tribal Authority said on its Facebook page the tornado hit parts of Levin, including the Levin Adventure Park.

Police have closed State Highway 1 through the town, after reports of gas odours in the Durham St area. Police will provide the community with reassurance throughout the day, and will assist in the cleanup.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden says the mini-tornado swept across the town from the west.

"By the sounds of things it's ripped off roofs, uprooted trees, there's a loss of power in many areas. We are also experiencing quite a lot of thunder and lightning," he said on Facebook.

Wanden is reassuring his community the council's incident management team has already started the clean up in the town.

"I hope there isn't too much damage at your property and look after yourselves. It may be a day of staying at home, and hunkering down a little bit."

Streets currently closed are:

Oxford Street, Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street), Tawa Street, Wilton Street, Gladstone Road, and Mako Mako Road.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's School, Learning Adventures, Levin School, Levin Intermediate and Horowhenua College will be closed while damage is assessed.

Local Ōtaki MP, Terisa Ngobi posted a video showing a fallen tree blocking the road and footpath right outside her Levin office.

Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central and lower North Island, with wind gusts in excess of 120 km/h.

Police are advising motorists travelling through Levin, and the wider Horowhenua region, to take extra care with ice reported on the road through Ohau.