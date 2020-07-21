Toronto Wolfpack withdraws from Super League

Toronto Wolfpack has withdrawn from the remainder of the Super League season before its restart next week.

The Canada-based team hosts heavyweight Sonny Bill Williams and three Māori players; Bodene Thompson, Chase Stanley and Quinn Ngāwati.

Toronto conceded it would be unable to play any home games in Canada this season owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team boasts a handful of former NRL players, who will be made available to NRL clubs, and have until August 3 to sign with clubs with available spots.