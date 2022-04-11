Tory Whanau: Greens back 'staunch af wahine Māori' for Wellington mayoralty

Photo / File

Wellington mayoral candidate Tory Whanau (Taranaki) has been endorsed by the Green Party.

The former Green Party chief of staff, who last year announced she will contest the Wellington mayoralty after six years in the halls of parliament, confirmed the backing of the Greens in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Whanau then added that she was especially concerned for the vulnerable and was keen to develop a sense of community.

"It’s time to build a strong community that looks after each other, especially our most vulnerable. I would love to lead our Council and our community toward a thriving but safe, inclusive, accessible and climate-friendly city."

Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman was among the first to congratulate Whanau who she described as a "staunch af wahine Māori".

"You’re so so lucky Pōneke Wellington! This year you get to elect this smart, grounded, staunch af wahine Māori as your mayor. She gets you, and knows how to build back better for our gorgeous capital So proud to endorse @MissWhanau as an independent @NZGreens backed candidate."