Touch getting around Covid with mini tournaments

Touch NZ managed to organise a mini master's touch tournament at Gowers Park in Hamilton in the weekend despite Covid running rife throughout Aotearoa.

And touch icon Peter Walters (Ngāpuhi) says it’s a rare opportunity to see a game of touch rugby that hasn't been cancelled due to Covid.

“A lot of the tournaments have been cancelled, like all other sports. And so there's been lots of little mini-tournaments that have kept the people engaged … we're trying as best we can to keep our kids involved and engaged through these times,” he says.

Walters is investing in every opportunity he can to keep everyone in the game motivated. This also includes his role as an ambassador for Touch New Zealand where they have teamed up with sponsors to celebrate home ground heroes of the sport.

“There's a really good kaupapa in place with New Zealand’s major sponsor and that is Bunnings where they've got this initiative where they give away $25,000 to five recipients and they're calling it the homegrown heroes.”

Homegound heroes

“There are so many homegrown heroes if you call them that and all our communities around Aotearoa, people who give up big-time, basically volunteers, and they could be a partner or they could be a parent or just someone who's passionate about this sport.”

Touch NZ regional manager, Harley Wall from Taranaki hopes people who have made important contributions to the game, will finally be recognised for their work.

“Neke atu i te rima mano tāra ka taea e tātou te whiwhi i roto i tēnei kaupapa hei awhiawhi i ā rātou karapū, i ā rātou tima, i ō rātou roherohe anō hoki.

“More than $5,000 will be given to people to have the opportunity to support their club, their team and their region,” Wall says.

Walter's career in touch dates back to the 1980s. He won three Touch world cups, the NZ Māori coach of the year, 20 consecutive gold medals for Auckland at touch nationals and has coached in 31 countries worldwide. The game has been rewarding on many levels, he says.

“When I get to play with my children and now to run around with my grandkids they've been highlights. Running with my girl at national tournaments and winning in the grand final and stuff like that you never forget.”

With only three weeks left of the summer touch season, Walters is making the most of it.