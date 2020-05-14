Tourism sector thrown lifeline with $400mil

The Tourism sector has been thrown a lifeline of $400 million.

The sector was one of the first hit by COVID-19 forcing more than 93 per cent of all tourism operators to take up the wage subsidy scheme, and there's further discussion around redeployment.

At the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic hitting Aotearoa, the staff at Te Puia and the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts institute were notified that up to 85% of them could potentially lose their jobs.

Tens of thousands of tourists cancelled bookings at Te Puia since the pandemic spread worldwide.

The cuts affected their tour guides, arts schools, restaurant staff and Māori cultural performers.

Today's announcement will no doubt give them some relief.

