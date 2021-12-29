Toxin-free, mātauranga-led possum eradication program launched in Eastern Bay

Image / Pierre Pouliquin

By: Peata Melbourne of Te Ao Māori News

Mātauranga Māori is leading the way in a landscape scale possum eradication program in the Eastern Bay. Guided by Ngāti Awa, the Korehāhā Whakahau project will provide a roadmap for other Predator Free 2050 projects and organisations. It’s target - to eradicate possums from a 4700ha area within the Ngāti Awa rohe.

“We want to implement a range of methods and techniques to eradicating possums that do not rely on using toxins,” says Michal Akurangi, Manager Taiao at Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa.

After a successful first year, Korehāhā Whakahau has received a $300,000 funding boost from crown-owned company Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050) that will be used for mātauranga Māori-based research pertaining to the area’s biodiversity and unique landscape.

“We want to be able to introduce mātauranga indicators to understand the changes to the health of the ngahere and whenua,” says Akurangi.

This latest funding boost will enable the Rūnanga to employ their own researchers, three of whom will start in the new year. The well-being of the environment will be assessed according to the cultural and environmental values of Ngāti Awa.

“Through this project we want to build the capability and capacity of Ngāti Awa iwi and hapū in the biodiversity and biosecurity sector. We wouldn’t be able to do this without building, growing and fostering our knowledge systems and the connection our people have to the whenua,” says Akurangi.

Korehāhā Whakahau is the first iwi-led project by PF2050. Science Director Dan Tompkins says the company are striving to learn and honour mātauranga Māori, and tikanga Māori to progress towards a predator-free future.

“The results will be integral for predator eradication projects working with mana whenua, and using new tools and technology guided by mātauranga Māori,” says Tompkins.

The research, implementation and delivery of the written and visual resources by Korehāhā Whakahau will run through to 31 October 2023.