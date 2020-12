A tractor has rolled on state highway 25 in Opoutere, Coromandel Peninsula blocking traffic both ways.

"A tractor has rolled on SH 25 (Tairua Road) and both lanes are currently blocked," police said in a statement.

Police were notified about the incident at 1:50pm Saturday.

One person is reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Police said there will be delays for motorists while the road is cleared.