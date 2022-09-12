Trade talks with India could see cultural exchanges

Food Safety minister Meka Whaitiri is addressing the International Dairy Federation summit in India this week.

The summit is bringing together around 1,500 leaders from the global dairy sector to Delhi.

A key issue will be how the sector can help nourish the world with safe and sustainable dairy products.

By 2050, it’s estimated there will be 10 billion people to feed, 30 per cent more than today’s world population.

Minister Whaitiri says she wants to promote NZ food and beverage and showcase our food safety system.

The government’s investment in agribusiness innovation will also be a focal point including breeding developments where fewer cows produce more milk to lower the environmental impact of dairy production.

India’s market is worth more than $310 million to the NZ economy.