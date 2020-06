Whānau in the North are excited to be able to return to night classes following the $16 million boost to Adult and Community Education to help providers to meet the increased needs for training and upskilling in the wake of COVID-19.

It will expand courses to better support people displaced from work and facing barriers to entering the labour market, and people experiencing social isolation.

There's a major push to boost people into trades but are we limiting people by focussing only on trades?