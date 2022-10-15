Tragedy and blessings as Melodownz releases new album - Lone Wolf

Bronson Price, better known in professional music circles known as Melodownz (Ngāti Hāmoa, Ngāpuhi and Pākehā) out of Avondale, West Auckland, is releasing his new album Lone Wolf.

Known for his skills as an MC, Rapper and urban poet Price made his debut back in 2014 with the album Beginners Luck.

Price says he has always been a creative person, starting with a passion for drawing and graffiti, but finds poetry is his true calling.

“This is so cool to be able to express how I’m feeling and it's cool to be able to put our indigenous people on the map. I feel like as an artist that is a responsibility of mine to fulfil.”

Price says his new album was about being resilient and being content in any type of situation or setting “be it a corporate setting or going to the hood, so I can still go to the hood and say 'what’s up?' to the bro’s, I can go to the office and chill with business partners”.

“Having that self-belief is what makes a lone wolf.”

Price is postponing his release party because just as he released the album, his aunt died - and his first daughter was born.

“I feel like spiritually and mentally I need to be there for my family but I’m still going to put up a little pop-up store.”

Price says he doesn’t feel the change of fatherhood yet but says it has been a blessing, especially given his aunt dying three days before the birth of his daughter.

“She was very excited to meet my daughter. Unfortunately, physically she couldn’t be there but there were so many synchronicities spiritually happening and of course, in Māori culture, that’s the norm.”