Trans Tasman Resources will appeal Supreme Court to mine seabed

By Te Ao - Māori News

Trans Tasman Resources say it is going to take its bid to mine ironsands off the Taranaki coast seabed to the Supreme Court.

Taranaki iwi and environment groups campaigned against the seabed mining company plans.

This month the Court of Appeal turned down an attempt to overturn an earlier decision quashing its original consents for the seabed mining operation. The court found there were multiple errors of law in the approach of the Environmental Protection Authority's decision-making committee when granting the consents in 2017.

