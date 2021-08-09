Transpower shuts power off around the country

Transpower shut down power around the country tonight to stabilise the grid after nationwide demand for electricity reached an all-time high.

Transpower General Manager of Operations Stephen Jay says the demand for power tonight was the highest ever recorded on one of the coldest nights of the year.

Transpower issued an emergency notice to power companies at 6:00 pm warning supply in all regions needed to reduce to stabilise the grid.

The notice was withdrawn at 9:00 pm but only after some tens of thousands of homes in the north and south islands were affected by mass power cuts.