Travellers 7th and 8th COVID-19 cases

New Zealand’s seventh and eighth cases of COVID-19 are two travellers recently arrived in New Zealand.

A man in his 60s visiting from Australia, who was tested prior to flying to New Zealand, has now been confirmed as positive by Australian authorities, the Ministry of Health says.

He arrived in Wellington at 12.05 am on Saturday on NZ828 from Brisbane and was informed later that morning of his positive test result by his Australian doctor.

The man, who the ministry says is now symptom-free, is in self-isolation with his partner and another family member, who are both well. He does not require hospital care or other medical treatment.

Health authorities are checking with their Australian counterparts what advice was given to the man prior to travelling to New Zealand.

The eighth case is a woman in her 30s travelling from Denmark, who arrived in Auckland on Tuesday on QR 920 via Doha.

She flew from Auckland to Christchurch the same day on Jetstar flight JQ225 arriving at 8am. She then travelled to Queenstown by private rental vehicle.

The woman was unwell and hospitalised for one night. The ministry says she is now recovering well and being discharged. She will recover in self-isolation and will be monitored daily.

In Akaroa, three passengers aboard the Golden Princess cruise ship have been quarantined and are being tested for COVID-19.

According to the ministry, two of the three passengers have been identified as close contacts of a confirmed case. One of the three has developed symptoms of COVID-19 and is being treated as a suspected case. This person is being tested today with results expected tomorrow.

All onboard are not being allowed off the ship until results are known.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Ardern announced that from midnight Sunday all travellers arriving in New Zealand will have to self-isolate for 14 days, except for travellers coming from the Pacific Islands.

She also banned cruise ships until the end of June.

The PM advised New Zealanders not to travel overseas.

Anyone feeling unwell should ring Healthline on the dedicated COVID-19 number: 0800 358 5453 or ring ahead to their GP and they will be advised what to do.