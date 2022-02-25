Treaty expert: no connection between anti-mandate protest and Te Tiriti

The newly appointed Massey University pūkenga tiriti, Dr Veronica Tawhai, says anti-mandate protests outside Parliament have no relevance to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Protestors have camped outside Parliament and surrounding streets for almost three weeks, with some claiming they are practising their treaty rights.

Tāwhai, who was appointed to the newly formed role this week, where she will help the university advance, embed, and apply Te Tiriti to its programmes, says the protest does not align with the treaty, and those who think it does is misinformed.

"Mō ērā ūpoko katoa, ngā kupu katoa o te Tiriti o Waitangi, ka timata mai i te whakahau o te mana whenua. Mehemea ka whakaae rātou kia tū tērā porotehi ki runga i ō rātou whenua, tae noa atu ki ngā mea e pā ana ki te hunga takitahi, kao. Kāore au e tāea ki te kite he hononga." (In all of the articles, in all of the words in the Treaty, beginning with the mana whenua agreeing for the protest to take place on their whenua, right down to the rights of individuals, no. I can't see any connection.)

Tawhai says the Ministry of Education should include Tiriti o Waitangi studies in schools alongside the New Zealand history curriculum to build greater understanding.