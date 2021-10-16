Trend of Māori cases rising continues, says Dr Rawiri Taonui 

By Te Ao - Māori News

Māori have had the highest number of Covid-19 cases for 13 consecutive days, says Dr Rawiri Taonui.

Fourteen of today's 41 new cases are Māori, he says.

Dr Taonui says Māori make up a significant proportion of the current level 3 cases, active MIQ cases and hospitalisations.

"Māori are 44.4% of all new cases during level 3, 43.5% of active cases in MIQ, 26.9% of all cases during the Delta outbreak and 23.4% of hospitalisations."

There is a clear upward trend in Māori cases, he says.

"While the number of Māori cases is lower than the previous two days, the overall trend of Māori cases rising as a proportion of all cases continues." 

Dr Taonui says 14,000 Māori were vaccinated as part of today's Super Saturday vaccination drive. Overall, more than 110,000 people were vaccinated by 1pm today.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories