Tributes start for Hawke's Bay kaumātua Des Ratima

The Māori community has lost an advocate today, with Hawke’s Bay’s kaumātua Des Ratima dying at the age of 69.

Ratima was an indispensable part of the Whakatū, Hastings, Hawke’s Bay, and wider community. He was made an officer Order of the New Zealand Merit in 2018 for his services to Māori, became a Justice of the Peace in 2016, and was recognised in 2018 as Hawke's Bay Business Leader of the Year.

Ratima also served in the Royal New Zealand Army and the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment paid tribute to him online, saying: “It is with regret to inform that Des Ratima passed away at 1000 hrs this morning. Des had planed his own funeral but due to lockdown, this has now been put on hold. Funeral details to be advised when confirmed.

“RATIMA, D.K. W760538. WO1. 1977-1996. Born 28 July 1952. Enlisted 27 Feb 1977. Electrician. T/Cpl 27 Feb1977. SEME Waiouru 17 Apr 1978. T/Sgt 1 Aug 1978. Ssgt 1983. NZ Wksp Singapore (1983). 1 Base Wksp Trentham 3 June 1986. T/WO2 3 June 1986. Transferred to RNZ Army Log Regt 8 Dec 1996. Died 22 Aug 2021.”

Māori commentator Mathew Tukaki paid tribute to Ratima, having said that he had the privilege of talking with him about Māori issues pertaining to whānau, tamariki and mokopuna.

“A great tree has fallen in the forest of our people," Tukaki says. "Long may he be remembered. Okioki i runga i te rāngimarie."