Troy Kingi, Fat Freddy's Drop, Stan Walker among headliners for Gabrielle relief concert

The New Zealand artists rising up to support Whakaata Māori's national relief concert to raise funds for cyclone-devastated regions have been announced.

Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Anna Coddington, Muroki, Bella Kalolo-Suraj and King Kapisi are confirmed for the #MARANGA - Rise Up Aotearoa concert, being livestreamed to the nation from Parr’s Park in West Auckland on March 25.

Whakaata Māori tāhuhu rangapū Shane Taurima said the support of artists, entertainers and organisations for the national concert was Aotearoa, New Zealand at its best.

“The aroha and commitment from those who will be front of stage to the many working behind the scenes have been humbling and inspiring. It means every dollar donated will go to the whānau and communities who need it most,” he said.

A number of guest presenters will be on site to host fans and audiences watching wherever throughout the seven-hour live music broadcast, starting at 12pm and ending at 7pm. It includes Te Ao With Moana presenter Moana Maniapoto, Te Ao Mārama presenter Peata Melbourne, Lucky Dip presenters Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa, Stacey Morrison, Te Ao Tapatahi presenter Neil Waka, Julian Wilcox and Matai Rangi Smith.

“We cannot fix what is badly broken. But music can help us feel together in painful times, unite through action and make a difference for others, even just for a moment,” said Maniapoto.

More artists and guests are yet to be announced.

In partnership with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, #MARANGA - Rise Up Aotearoa will stream live from midday to 7pm across Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (channel 5, Freeview and channel 19 on SkyTV).