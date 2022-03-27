Troy Kingi to release reo Māori album in time for Matariki

Source / File

APRA Silver Scroll supreme award winner Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) plans to release a te reo Māori version of his third album Holy Colony Burning Acres by Matariki.

Kingi told 1News the album will have the te reo title, Whenua Hautapu Eka Mumura.

The acclaimed musician said he had worked alongside Komene Cassidy and Paulette Tamati-Elliffeon on the translations, which take the songs and their meanings to a deeper level.

“You have to bring the words, and what you’re saying, into a Māori worldview. We spent a whole five days together just in wānanga to work it out,” Kingi explained to 1News.

“It’s just got so much more depth, the kupu just mean a lot more now, I almost don’t even want to perform it in English anymore."

First Nation from the Troy Kingi album Holy Colony Burning Acres. Source / YouTube

