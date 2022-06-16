Truce between Killer Beez and Tribesmen after weeks of shootings

A ceasefire has been reached between two rival motorcycle gangs after a three-week spree of shootings and suspicious fires around Tāmaki Makaurau.

NZME reports peace talks were held over the weekend between the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez after as many as 23 drive-by shootings, since the beginning of June.

A truce was reportedly negotiated by senior leaders of the two gangs; sources saying most of the shootings were committed by tribesman reinforcements from Christchurch.

One of the terms of the ceasefire is that Killer Beez are not permitted to wear their patches in Ōtara in South Auckland, an area with which both gangs have a long history.

No shootings have occurred this week as a result of the ceasefire, but police who worked with gang leaders to help negotiate the truce tell NZME tensions are still running high.

"It wouldn't take much to set it all off again,” they said.

Nobody has been majorly injured since the shootings began, however police said at an earlier media briefing they were concerned the strong fire power being used, meant it was only a matter of time before that changed.

Police refused comment on the terms of the ceasefire.

"Naturally, Police remain focused on investigating any incidents of violence. Our staff will continue to remain visible across Tāmaki Makaurau and we will continue to treat any further incidents seriously.” a spokesperson at National Headquarters said.

"Police encourage anyone who may have information about those illegally in possession of firearms in their community to report this to us."