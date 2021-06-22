True Treaty partnership needed to address controversial immigration settings

Aotearoa's population growth is among the fastest in the OECD and, while few question the economic benefits of migrants, questions remain over how many are sustainable, given housing shortages and buckling infrastructure.

The issue is so controversial the government has now tasked the Productivity Commission with reporting on how immigration should work and how Māori might be involved in decision making. Productivity Commission chair Ganesh Nana was on Tapatahi this morning to talk about the commission and Māori engagement in setting immigration policies with the Crown.

“Why do we want immigration? What are the purposes? What are the balances we need to make? Do we go down the skills route? And if we do, what sort of skills or how do we find those skills?” Nana. asks

The questions raised are to help inform the commission’s report on what the next 30 years of immigration policy and settings might look like, and, as a first since the signing of the Treaty, according to Nana, the Crown is inviting Māori to the table in a true treaty partnership.

“So, this is probably the first time since the signing of the treaty that the Crown has actually gone back to Māori and asked for their engagement in setting immigration policies, it's a good opportunity for all of us to actually get it right this time," Nana says.

To improve New Zealand’s living standards and wellbeing… productivity matters / Source: productivity.govt.nz

“We are obliged to be a good treaty partner and we hope to be that,” he says.

Looking at the original immigration inflow into Aotearoa, when the treaty was signed, that was very much the vehicle that the colonial powers used to bring immigrants into New Zealand. Since then various government immigration policies have benefited New Zealand for different purposes, whether it be nation-building or being a good Global Citizen and accepting refugees.

Asked if governments had it wrong, Nana said “I think we’ve all got it wrong. We haven't done the pre-work. If we want to let immigration in, we need to make sure that the infrastructure is done beforehand. We need to do the investment beforehand whether it's in housing or when it's in the environment.”

“It's that foresight or that ability to know this is where we're heading in the next 10, 20, 30 years in terms of immigration. So this is what we need to put in place now, in terms of investment in our community, investment in our housing and environment so it's that balance and doing the work before.”

“The investment in houses and looking after the environment, and all of those sorts of things do take time and we need to put in that hard mahi beforehand, rather than expect it to happen the moment the immigrants turn up,” Nana says.

Manaakitanga

The Te Ao Māori concept of manaakitanga, to be good hosts, is what the Productivity Commission hopes all New Zealanders are able to be - in a good place to manaaki visitors and if inviting people into their home, to manaaki them, and to be good kaitiaki or guardians of the environment.

“It's a bit of a cliché but we are on a journey to try and be a lot better partner in the treaty space than we have been in the past, like many other Crown agencies,” Nana says.

The immigration report is in its early stages as the Productivity Commission has just released an issues paper, available on its website, which is inviting submissions from all groups and communities. “We're taking submissions and engagements over the next six months through to just about Christmas, and then we'll be looking at our recommendations, or some draft recommendations, and then the final will be issued in April next year," Nana says.