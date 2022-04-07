Trust in media drops 'alarmingly' - report

Photo / File

Trust in news media has fallen to an "alarming level" in Aotearoa, according to AUT's latest study.

New Zealanders' trust in TVNZ and also the iwi radio network, Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori, and Māori Television has dropped more than 10% from the previous year, the Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand report says.

RNZ fell almost 9%, and only The Spinoff and Newstalk ZB maintained their 2021 trust levels.

While in 2020, 62% of New Zealanders trusted the news they consumed, in 2022 the figure was 52%, the report says.

"Paradoxically, one of the main reasons for distrust in news media appears to be the Government’s funding of it. A large number of respondents now perceive media as an extension of the Government, hence it is seen as untrustworthy, says Dr Merja Myllylahti, co-author of the report from AUT's research centre for journalism, media and democracy.

Fellow report co-author Dr Greg Treadwell acknowledged the role Covid-19 reporting had played.

"This year, journalists have been increasingly under attack when reporting on the Covid crisis, vaccinations, vaccine mandates and protests. In its role as disseminator of vital information in a crisis, the media has perhaps been seen as the Government mouthpiece. In one sense, it has quite rightly been," Dr Greg Treadwell says.

This third Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand report from AUT's research centre was based on Horizon Research's survey of 1,085 New Zealand adults (18 years and over) between 22 February and 1 March this year. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.0%.