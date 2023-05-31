Trust seeks support for Māori inequity in Queenstown

Photo / NZME / File

A Queenstown charity is seeking funding to address racial inequities in the region, which the group's chief executive says impairs mana whenua progress.

The Mana Tāhuna Charitable Trust works to remove barriers to essential services, jobs and food security. It's now seeking an annual grant of $50,000 from the Queenstown council to cover its operating costs.

‘‘We want to have a tangible impact,’’ chief executive Michael Rewi wrote in a submission to the Queenstown Lakes District Council's (QLDC) draft annual plan hearings.

The results of a 2020 survey conducted by QLDC shed light on pervasive race issues negatively impacting the Māori community in the region, with 42 per cent of respondents saying they were uncomfortable being Māori in Tāhuna.

Rewi says the trust has already made substantial progress, assisting 560 Māori with food security and facilitating job placements and training opportunities for 75 others.

The trust has also provided personalised drug and alcohol mentoring to 60 individuals.

Should it be successful in its application, the group plans to expand its services to help more whānau over the next financial year.