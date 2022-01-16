Tsunami alert ongoing: stay off beaches and shore areas

People in or near the sea should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

The warning from the National Emergency Management Agency follows the ongoing volcanic activity of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai Volcano in the Pacific Ocean.

However, the agency says there is no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event.

But it advises people to:

Move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.

Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.

Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges have been observed on tsunami gauges and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled.

The situation may change as new information becomes available. For updates, check www.civildefence.govt.nz