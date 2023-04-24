Tsunami assessment following Kermadec quake

The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science are assessing whether an earthquake near the Kermadec Islands has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

NEMA is advising anyone near the coast where the earthquake was felt for either longer than a minute or was strong enough that it was hard to stand should be self-evacuating immediately. It says in these areas a tsunami may have been generated and may arrive quickly, so they should evacuate immediately to the nearest high ground or as far inland as possible.

This evacuation advice overrides the current Covid-19 self-isolation requirements. NEMA says people should not stay at home if they are near the coast and the earthquake felt long or strong. They should evacuate immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones or as far inland as possible.

Official advice:

is to not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence;

walk, run or cycle if at all possible to reduce the chances of getting stuck in traffic congestion; and

If a tsunami has been generated, the first wave may not be the most significant. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat is real until this warning is cancelled.

People in coastal areas should:

follow the "long OR strong, get gone" guidance above;

listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, and NZCivilDefence Twitter and Facebook;

listen to local Civil Defence authorities;

stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats);

stay off beaches and shore areas;

kdo not go sightseeing; and

share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

We are assessing whether the M7.3 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can #EQNZ — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) April 24, 2023

This National Advisory has been issued following a rapid assessment of preliminary earthquake information following a magnitude 7.3 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands, 1000km northeast of Aotearoa just before 1pm.

The quake is in the same vicinity as the magnitude 8.1 earthquake in 2021 that triggered evacuations for large parts of the North Island.

The situation may change as more information becomes available. We will provide an update when we have completed a further assessment. Updates will be published on our website www.civildefence.govt.nz and Twitter @NZCivilDefence.