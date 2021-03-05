Tsunami warning downgraded: water activities not recommended

A tsunami threat has been downgraded across Aotearoa following an 8.1 magnitude quake near Kermadec Islands at 8.28am this morning.

Coastal areas are expected to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges.

So warnings are still in place swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

AREAS UNDER THREAT

The West Coast of the North Island from Capre Reinga to Ahipara.

The East Coast of the North Island from Capre Reinga to Whāngārei, Great Barrier, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour, Tauranga, Māhia, Whakatane, Opotiki and Gisborne,

The West CoaAnd the Chatham Islands.

Map shows areas in green that are under threat of strong water surges.