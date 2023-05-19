Tsunami warning Issued after Pacific earthquake

The National Emergency Management Agency has issued a national advisory for tsunami activity following an earthquake in the Pacific Ocean.

A magnitude 7.7 quake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands, near New Caledonia at a depth of 24km shortly before 3pm (NZT).

Potential tsunami threats were issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

NEMA issued the statement just before 4pm (NZT).

"We expect the New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.



"Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. People in or near the sea in these areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

"People on boats, liveaboards and at marinas in these areas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials.

"There is no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event

"The first tsunami activity causing these strong currents and surges may reach New Zealand in the areas around North Cape at approximately 5pm. This may be later and the first tsunami activity may not be the most significant."

The areas under threat, according to NEMA:

The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whanganui including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour and New Plymouth.

The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Tologa Bay including Whangārei, Great Barrier Island, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitematā Harbour, Tauranga, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki.

The West Coast of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Milford Sound including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

