Tūhoe company's 'delish' Tawari Honey ice-cream recipe

Photo / Manawa Honey

Tūhoe's Manawa Honey company in Ruatāhuna might just have the tastiest ice cream recipe in the world. After all, their honey's already been voted the world's best tasting.

The company, which says it "specialises in producing exquisite native honeys from the untouched forests of Te Urewera – homeland of our tribe Tūhoe", won the grand first prize for its Rewarewa Honey at the 10th Black Jar International Honey Tasting Contest in North Carolina in the United States in June 2021.

"We were gob-smacked when we got the email to say we had won," Manawa Honey's Brenda Tahi said at the time.

This week Tahi shared her own special recipe for "delish ice-cream" made with Tawari Honey, which she describes as simple to make and "a delight for family and friends!" If their previous success is anything to go by, this might just be another taste sensation.

"I find this ice cream so easy to make and it’s made with simple wholesome ingredients – Tawari Honey, cream and eggs!", the Manawa Honey CEO says on the company website where she has posted the recipe.

"I make double batches of this ice cream when we’re looking after a big crew of whānau and friends at home, and it always gets accolades."

Tahi says it's the company's special honey ingredient that sets the ice cream apart.

"I think it’s the unexpected taste of the Tawari Honey that makes it so popular!"

The ice cream is - no surprises - said to be a hit with the kids, who Tahi encourages whānau to involve in making the treat.

"It keeps really well in the freezer so it’s always there for the unexpected – if it lasts that long! With a fruit compote, a special topping or just as it is, it makes a great dessert that will wow your family and friends!

"So easy to make too – you can get the kids involved, and have some fun in the kitchen. Yes, believe me, they’ll definitely be waiting to lick the beaters or the spoon!", she says.

Tawari Honey Ice Cream

Serves 6-8 | Prep time: 20 mins | Freezing time: 2 hours

Ingredients

4 eggs

½ cup Tawari Honey

1 tsp vanilla essence

500 ml cream, chilled

Directions

Separate eggs. Whip the egg whites to firm peaks. Beat egg yolks with the Tawari Honey and the vanilla essence until fluffy. Fold the egg yolk and honey mixture into the whipped egg whites. Whip chilled cream until thick, then fold into the eggs and honey mixture. Combine well but gently. Pour mixture into a container suitable for freezing, and freeze for 2 hours or more until firm. Top with grated chocolate or your topping of choice.

Notes

"This ice cream is best made with Tawari Honey which is a light honey with a hint of butterscotch or liquorice (depending on your palate!)," says Tahi.

"If you really like Pua-a-Tane Wild Forest Honey or Rewarewa Honey or this is what you have in your kitchen then go ahead and try it – the flavour of the honey will flow through to the flavour of the ice cream.

"We don’t recommend Manuka Honey for this recipe as it can tend to have a strong medicinal taste that does not suit ice cream!

"You can adjust the amount of Tawari Honey that you use in this recipe to whatever level of sweetness you prefer."