Tūhoe designer's trophies awarded in Women's Rugby World Cup

Tūhoe fashion designer and entrepreneur Nichola Te Kiri has teamed up with MasterCard to head a project in creating the Rugby World Cup player of the match trophies.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicked off this weekend with its first round of matches with the first round of trophies awarded to the best in each match.

Te Kiri said MasterCard reached out to her after one of her followers who worked for MasterCard had seen the quality of her work.

Te Kiri said that when she saw her trophies presented on television she was speechless.

“I’ve created such a beautiful taonga with a very big team for this amazing occasion, I was very honoured.”

Te Kiri said for now she’s just taking in the success of her current project but said her next project will be something that will involve her own label.