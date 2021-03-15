Tūhoe kaumatua celebrates 60 years at KiwiRail

Keith Turuwhenua of Tūhoe is a 76-year-old Kiwirail worker who has just celebrated 60 years on the job.

Having grown up in the small Bay of plenty settlement of Waimana - Turuwhenua said he got the job after his grandfather encouraged him to move to wellington when he was 16-years-old to complete a trade training programme run by the government's Māori affairs department.

He says a daily schedule is essential to being able to maintain his work ethic and work responsibilities.

“I wake up at 5 am and have a quick cup of tea in the mornings.

“I make sure everything is okay at home when I leave the house and off I go to work.”

Turuwhenua said there will be a celebration of sorts this coming Friday to celebrate his 60-year milestone.