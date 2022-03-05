Tūhoe prophet honoured in seven books

Professor Taiarahia Black with some of his research

Long years of research have led to seven books about the life and laments of Tūhoe prophet Rua Kēnana, and a wananga course about research methods.

Professor Taiarahia Black, who teaches at Te Wānanga o Awanuiarangi in Whakatane, has written the books, covering the controversial prophet’s life, including the 1916 invasion of Maungapōhatu, the deaths of his son and another family member, Rua’s arrest and imprisonment and the 2019 signing of a statutory pardon that restored character, mana and reputation to Rua.

The books also follow his descendants and followers of the Iharaiah faith as well as analysis of his laments.

Black aimed to bring the authentic story of Rua Kēnana Hepetipa to his descendants. “Law is in these books, customs are in these books, history is in these books and laments are in these books,” he said.

Finding the laments

This research was a labour of love for Black, who was supported by Ngā Toenga o Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira, descendants of Maungapōhatu, and other researchers.

“It all started in 1978 when a kaumātua from Manungapōhatu gave me two mōteatea (laments) of Rua. From then I was curious to know more, and now we have seven books published,” Black said.

But it was only in the past five years that Black had time to complete these publications.

The research documented the stories of Rua’s descendants and his life as well as the act that returned his mana in 2017.

Books have already been written about Rua and Black acknowledges the authors, including the late Dame Judith Binney who co-authored Mihaia (The Messiah). Binney was given the name Tōmairangi (The Dew) by Ngāi Tūhoe in honour of her work.

However, Black said his books were different and featured authentic voices of the people.

Rua Kēnana’s world

Black has started a course at Te Wānanga o Awanuiarangi called ‘Te Reo Moteatea’. He uses this course to teach iwi research techniques, processes and outcomes, and he says most of his students are descendants of Rua Kēnana.

He and his students analyse the style of delivery in material such as the laments, metaphors, scripture, words of revelation, whakatauāki (significant saying), the pepeha (proverb) to give a perspective of the world and circumstances Rua lived in

This year these publications will be available for schools in conjunction with the New Zealand history curriculum being taught in every school.

Black says the books have gone out to marae, the descendants, Iwi libraries and some universities around the country.