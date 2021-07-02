Tūhoe's McGarvey-Black and Fluhler ready to go

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and Stacey Fluhler are both heading to the Olympic Games in Japan.

McGarvey-Black says being selected is special for the community of Ruatoki where both players hail from.

Another Olympic first timer is Risi Pouri-Lane. She captained the U18s side that won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics and is hoping to continue that success in Tokyo now that she’s playing at a senior level.

Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Tyla Nathan-Wong Ruby Tui and captain Sarah Hirini are all hoping to heal the heartbreak of their loss to Australia in the women’s sevens finals four years ago.

Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson have been named as the All Blacks Sevens co-captains. Their fellow teammates Sam Dickson, Regan Ware and Joe Webber played in the semi-final defeat in Brazil, and will be looking to make good on that.

McGarvey-Black, Kurt Baker and Dylan Collier round out the Māori contingent in the squad.

All Black star Caleb Clarke has missed out on selection, but will still travel to Japan as a reserve.