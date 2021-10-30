Tūhourangi artworks unveiled at Te Pūtake o Tawa in Rotorua

Umukaria (Chief) by artist Tukiri Tini. Photo / Stephen Parker

Five taonga were unveiled at Te Pūtake o Tawa in Rotorua on Saturday morning, as part of the Whakarewarewa Forest Development project.

“Tūhourangi acknowledges CNI Iwi Holdings Limited and Rotorua Lakes Council for allowing us to participate in this segment of the Whakarewarewa Forest Development project, and the powers at the time for the prudent investment that has enabled Nga Pou Whenua o Tūhourangi to be created at Te Pūtake o Tawa,” Watu Mihinui, of Tūhourangi Tribal Authority, said in a statement released by Rotorua Lakes Council.

Hinemoa and Tūtānekai (Historical Romance) by Okiwi Logan Shipgood. Photo / Stephen Parker

The installation of the taonga provides the ability to share kōrero of tūpuna that are important to Tūhourangi.

“We are sharing our whakapapa through Nga Pou Whenua o Tūhourangi, the Land Markers of Tūhourangi," said Mihinui.

The unveiling of the taonga was officiated by Mataia Keepa of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao.

Kataore (Taniwha) by Tāwhanga Rika. Photo / Stephen Parker

The local artists, who have been designing and creating these pieces over the past year, were selected by Tūhourangi and include a mix of both established and up-and-coming artists.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to exhibit five examples of Tūhourangi brilliance, flair, technique, skill and courage required to attempt the different media in these creations.

“The five artists are direct descendants of the principal ancestor portrayed at Te Pūtake o Tawa, the Tūhourangi chief - Umukaria, father of Wāhiao and Hinemoa, who are also portrayed here. The other taonga are of Kataore, the pet taniwha that roamed these hills and te kēti, a laser-cut tāniko design.”

Kēti Tāniko (Modern Tūhourangi Design) by Denise Morgan-Koia. Photo / Stephen Parker

The artists are Denise Morgan-Koia (Tūhourangi, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tainu), Tukiri Tini (Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Hinekura, Tainui, Ngāi Tahu), Iwi Le Comte (Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Rangiteaorere, Ngāti Tarāwhai, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Ngāi Tuhoe), Tāwhanga Rika (Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Tarāwhai, Ngāti Rangiwewehi), and Okiwi Logan Shipgood (Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Uenukukōpako, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tūmatawera, Ngāti Kahu Upoko, Ngāti Tarāwhai, Ngāti Hinekura).

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick acknowledged the partnerships that allowed the project to go ahead and applauded the artists for their spectacular artworks.

“This is an exceptional demonstration of partnership, between Council, mana whenua, CNI Iwi Holdings Limited and central government’s regional economic development and investment unit, Kānoa – REDIU, along with the support of Timberlands, that has enabled this aspect of the Whakarewarewa Forest Development to go ahead," Mayor Chadwick said.

Wāhiao (Son of Umukaria) by Iwi Le Comte. Photo / Stephen Parker

“Not only do we have a new forest hub and an additional access point to the forest, but we now have this significant story telling element which will be of huge interest to both locals and manuhiri.

“The artworks are spectacular and I commend and thank the artists for their phenomenal efforts to create these unique pieces that help tell the history and stories of the surrounding forest and wider district."

“I encourage everyone to visit Te Pūtake o Tawa to see these pieces for yourself, and learn about this special place and those that were here before us,” said Chadwick.