Tui Ora CEO calls on government to lower vaccine age

Health provider Tui Ora's chief executive is calling for the Covid-19 vaccine age to be lowered from 65 to 55 for Māori.

This morning Hayden Wano talked to the Taranaki District Health Board about his concern that, statistically, Māori die earlier than 65 years of age. He wants the age for receiving the Covid-19 vaccination moved from 65 for Māori down because Māori get sick earlier.

Tui Ora is a Taranaki health and wellbeing service, which has been supporting whānau with housing and medical issues for over 22 years.

With the announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that the government will give out free vaccines, starting with border and frontline staff this Saturday, Tui Ora was quick to prepare assistance.

The Taranaki Health Board did not wish to make comment at writing time.

Wano says sharing information with the people is the biggest focus at the moment, so whānau know what is going on and how to receive help.