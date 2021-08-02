Tuivasa-Sheck not on All Blacks coach's radar - yet

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will be keeping an eye on former Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as he makes a return to rugby.

Foster told the media today that Tuivasa-Sheck is 'not a serious consideration' for the All Blacks yet but will be keeping an eye on the 28-year-old.

The 2018 Dally M medalist made an early return to New Zealand after getting injured in a previous game against the Penrith Panthers. He asked the New Zealand club for an early release just as the eight-week Trans-tasman bubble pause grace period was ending, and it was granted. He returned back home to his whānau in Aotearoa, and will now play in the upcoming NPC with Auckland.

Foster says, "The fact that he's been able to come back earlier, I think, is great for him. It's a massive kudos to the Warriors, as an organisation, for what they've done for him."

Foster says that the gesture from the Warriors club to release Roger early was fantastic.

"We just expect him [Roger] to go in there and put a smile on his face and learn something new.

"He's motivated and I'm sure he'll work on a really good plan, and we'll just keep an eye on it."