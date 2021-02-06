Tuivasa-Sheck to play Super Rugby for Auckland Blues

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck / Instagram

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will play for the Auckland Blues when he switches codes at the end of the season.

New Zealand Rugby and the Blues confirmed today that Tuivasa-Sheck has signed a two-year contract that will see him link with Auckland through to the end of 2023.

The announcement comes a decade after the 27-year-old last played rugby union.

“It has been a dream of mine for a long time to one day play rugby union again, to get this opportunity with New Zealand Rugby, the Blues and Auckland is exciting.

"The timing feels right to do this now. That said, I have a big year ahead of me and will turn my attention to this opportunity later in the year.”

Tuivasa-Sheck played for the New Zealand Secondary Schools rugby team alongside current All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea and Ngani Laumape in 2011 before signing with the Sydney Roosters.

The Samoan-born Aucklander will link up with Auckland later in the year and kick off his super rugby career with the Blues in 2022.

New Zealand Rugby spokesperson Chris Lendrum said Tuivasa-Sheck’s return to rugby would be welcomed by players and fans alike.

“It’s hugely exciting for everyone in rugby to have Roger back playing rugby union. He is a highly talented athlete who has achieved a huge amount in rugby league, but, equally, has proven himself as a leader on and off the field and an outstanding role model.

“Roger has some goals he wants to achieve in rugby, and we are thrilled to be able to give him the opportunity to chase those goals.”

Tuivasa-Sheck spent his formative rugby years playing for the Ōtāhuhu College 1st XV and went on to play for the Blues development squad as a teenager.

“The Blues are thrilled to have Roger wearing our colours from next year. His roots were in rugby and we know he will be an exceptional player," said Blues chief executive Andrew Hore.

"More importantly, he is an outstanding leader who will embrace the links we are creating in the wider community. Roger will be a superb contributor to our club, and we hope his fans will follow him to Eden Park next season.”