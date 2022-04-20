Tukaki's idea to have Solomon succeed him on Oranga Tamariki ministerial board

Sir Mark Solomon has taken over the reins of the Ministerial Advisory Board of Oranga Tamariki from outgoing chair Matthew Tukaki (Ngāi Te Rangi, Mataatua, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), who was appointed a year ago to lead stage one of a review into the beleaguered department.

The board's report, Te Kahu Aroha was delivered last year and highlighted a need for substantial change within the organisation.

Speaking on Te Ao Tapatahi today, Tukaki says “it was time” for him to step down.

“I did what the government had asked me to do, which is to come in and present them with a future of an agency which was so in doubt, in trouble and so mystifying to New Zealanders, including Māori, that change needed to happen.”

It was actually Tukaki’s idea to have Solomon replace him as “an absolutely wonderful candidate” and suggesting that to Children Minister Kelvin Davis after the transition into stage two of the review.

What next?

“My skills are very much around bust through, get the job done, call the tough calls that sometimes some people don’t want to make and then prepare the organisation. But critically, as a chairperson, you’ve got to know when your time is finished and you’ve got to hand the reins to somebody who can move the kaupapa forward.”

Establishing the “what next moment” going forward was key, as past recommendations in previous reports like Puao-Te-Ata-Tu by John Rangihau had never been implemented by any government due to never having its own “what next moment,” Tukaki says.

“That what next moment is making sure that the board continues to have eyes on everything that’s going on in Oranga Tamariki including the partnership of the chief executive Chappie Te Kani and partnership with the minister [Davis].

“Every one of those government departments – education, health, GP practices, hospitals, right through the chain of government services, all need to be let into this. That’s the role that’s going to be critical for Mark to take. When we do those things, that’s when we’re going to get the change.”