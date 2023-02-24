Tuku Iho art and culture exhibition aims to inspire

The art exhibition Tuku Iho-Living Legacy has been updated and unveiled at Te Matatini.

The exhibition, which features the work of traditional and contemporary artists, is used as a vehicle to promote trade and tourism around the world.

New Zealand Māori arts and crafts Institution Te Puia Rotorua managing director Eraia Kiel is excited that finally, this exhibition was back home.

“It has been a long time. This event has been to the four corners of the world and now it is home on display here at Te Matatini,” Kiel says.

Created by the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, Tuku Iho highlights the best in traditional and contemporary Māori culture, featuring more than 60 works of art, in-situ pounamu (greenstone) and wood carving, live tā moko, kapa haka, contemporary musicians and cultural collaborations.

The works on display include a full-size pātaka taonga (storehouse of treasures) façade, taonga puoro (musical instruments) and taonga whakarākai (head and body adornments).

Global fame

In addition, all taonga to be distributed to all winners at Te Matatini are on display.

The exhibition has enjoyed global fame since 2013, touring China, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, North America, and Japan.

Kiel says it has wowed audiences around the globe.

“Tuku Iho has allowed artists to share our culture, traditions, and art with the world. Now, 10 years since it first toured, our own people will get to experience the mana and beauty of the exhibition.”

Tuku Iho contributes to the institute’s legislated mandate to protect, promote and perpetuate Māori arts, crafts and culture.

“What better way is there to tell our stories and reflect the diversity of our culture than through our art forms, which we have practised for centuries,” he says.

North to south

New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, Creative New Zealand, and Te Matatini have worked together to bring Tuku Iho to the event and are now getting ready for the exhibition after Te Matatini.

“The plan is we will be having a tour exhibition starting in the far north and heading down to the South Island. We will visit each district giving people the chance to experience Tuku Iho,” Kiel says.

Tuku Iho will be located at the Heartland Lounge, Ngā Ana Wai, Eden Park until Saturday, February 25.