Tūrangawaewae score three-peat in grand final win over Taniwharau

Tūrangawaewae have bragging rights for another year after beating Taniwharau 28-4 in an exciting Waikato rugby league grand final on Saturday.

"The three-peat was probably one of the big things because I think Tūrangawaewae has only done it once. So writing history again is pretty special," Tūrangawaewae captain Kalani Beattie told Te Ao Toa after the game.

"It was still quite tough, we just worked hard at training on what's going to work for us.

"I think we really executed out there today," he said.

Kiwis legend Tawera Nikau who watched on from the sideline said Waikato league is as strong as ever.

"Days like this, you see all the whānau come out to support. We've got our juniors day on tomorrow, which is a fantastic finals day."

"But once again, Tūrangawaewae are too good and they've got bragging rights for another year," Nikau said.