Turangawaewae win sensational Waikato league grand final with last gasp try over Taniwharau

A thrilling Waikato Rugby League Grand Final has ended in a sensational last-minute try to give Turangawaewae a come from behind 22-20 victory over Taniwharau at Davies Park, Huntly on Saturday.

Turangawaewae clawed their way back into the game after Taniwharau led 20-10 at halftime. With three minutes left in the game, Turangawaewae scored a converted try to trail Taniwharau by just two points, 18-20, but with time nearly up.

Returning the ball from the restart, Turangawaewae threw everything they had at it, storming their way into the Taniwharau half. On the fifth and final tackle, Turangawaewae threw a huge long ball out wide to score in the corner and win the game at the wire, 22-20.