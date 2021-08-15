Turangawaewae win sensational Waikato league grand final with last gasp try over Taniwharau

By Te Ao - Māori News
Photo / File

A thrilling Waikato Rugby League Grand Final has ended in a sensational last-minute try to give Turangawaewae a come from behind 22-20 victory over Taniwharau at Davies Park, Huntly on Saturday.

Turangawaewae clawed their way back into the game after Taniwharau led 20-10 at halftime. With three minutes left in the game, Turangawaewae scored a converted try to trail Taniwharau by just two points, 18-20, but with time nearly up.

Returning the ball from the restart, Turangawaewae threw everything they had at it, storming their way into the Taniwharau half. On the fifth and final tackle, Turangawaewae threw a huge long ball out wide to score in the corner and win the game at the wire, 22-20.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories